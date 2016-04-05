Retail price of oil products rises four percent

The new price for gasoline is VND15,640 ($0.7) per liter for RON 95, up 3.4 percent; VND14,940 for RON 92, up 3.6 percent; while E5 RON 95 is up four percent at VND14.440.

The prices for 0.05 percent sulfur diesel and kerosene remain unchanged at VND9,870 and VND8,900 per liter respectively.

This is the second time this year Petrolimex has increased prices.

Source: Petrolimex

On March 19, Petrolimex raised the cost of all oil products by up to five percent.

The price of Vietnam’s oil products are adjusted every 15 days by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.