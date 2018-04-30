VnExpress International
Qatar to supply oil products to Vietnam over 15 years

By Reuters   April 30, 2018 | 05:26 pm GMT+7

The 15-year agreement marks Qatar’s first long-term contract to sell LPG and naphtha directly to Vietnam.

Qatar Petroleum (QP) said on Sunday it has signed an agreement to supply Vietnam with up to 2 million tons per year of LPG and naphtha.

It signed the 15-year agreement with Long Son Petrochemicals Company Limited, a subsidiary of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, QP said in a statement.

“The agreement will commence with the start of Vietnam’s first green-field petrochemical complex, which is being constructed on Long Son Island,” QP said, adding the facility is expected to start production in 2022.

It marks Qatar’s first long-term contract to sell LPG and naphtha directly to Vietnam, said QP CEO Saad al-Kaabi said in the statement. 

