Postal firm delivers latest edition to Vietnam's e-commerce marketplace

An e-commerce site was launched on Tuesday in Vietnam offering customers a selection of over 20,000 goods, including food, beverages, supplements, gifts and handicrafts from local suppliers.

The site, badasa.com.vn, is being run by Vietnam Post with a promise to deliver customers' orders on time anywhere in the country.

All the products have their origins and brands clearly listed and guaranteed by local authorities. Specialized goods from around the country such as tea, rice, vermicelli, burnt rice and fried fish will be shipped straight from the producers to the customers, cutting out the need for any middle-men.