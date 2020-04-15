PepsiCo Vietnam prepares food, medical help for nation’s Covid-19 fight

Of this, VND11.7 billion will come from the PepsiCo Foundation and VND1.8 billion from PepsiCo Vietnam and Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverages.

The funds will help provide nutritious meals to at-risk groups as part of PepsiCo’s global initiative called "Give Meals Give Hope".

PepsiCo Vietnam and its partner, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverages, launched Tuesday a "Millions of Meals" program in partnership with Vietnam Youth Federation Central Committee. This program responds to the Vietnamese Prime Minister's current "No one left behind" appeal to support the most hard-hit communities.

At least one million meals have been given to vulnerable communities.

The "Millions of Meals" program seeks to inspire the business community and society to join hands in creating one million meals or more for vulnerable communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam.

The "Millions of Meals" program was launched in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and then three other cities in Vietnam. The first 200 beneficiaries, hemodialysis patients at Hanoi’s Thanh Nhan Hospital, received 600 food packages for three days delivered by PepsiCo and Suntory volunteers as well as members of the Vietnam Youth Union.

In addition, 600 food packages were delivered to underserved communities in Ward 1, Binh Thanh District, HCMC. Additional food packages will be delivered in Da Nang, Hai Phong and Can Tho in the coming weeks.

The aid program allocates VND7 billion ($300,430) for food packages, with an additional VND1.8 billion in product donations from PepsiCo Vietnam and Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam Beverages.

PepsiCo Vietnam will also work with local nonprofits to provide additional medical supplies where needed and support local communities based near where it operates, it said in a press release.

The firm has committed VND4.7 billion to provide additional medical supplies for frontline hospitals nationwide in five locations in Vietnam.

The program responds to the Vietnamese Prime Minister's current "No one left behind" appeal to support the most hard-hit communities.

Wei Wei Yao, PepsiCo Senior Vice President & General Manager Asia said, "The coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of millions of people worldwide. But this impact has been acutely felt by those most vulnerable in society and those on the very front lines of this crisis – in our health and social care services.

"At PepsiCo, we want to use our expertise in food to make sure we’re playing a part in the national relief effort. I do hope that by joining hands with communities and the youth nationwide in Vietnam, this ‘Millions of Meals’ program grows stronger and together, we will combat the effects of Covid-19."

The "Millions of Meals" program is one example of how PepsiCo is providing critical support to communities affected by Covid-19 around the world, and is partly funded by the PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo.

Globally, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation have committed more than $45 million to combat the pandemic’s impacts by providing vital local humanitarian support, as well as distributing more than 50 million nutritious meals worldwide.

As one of the leading global food and beverage companies, PepsiCo is working closely with the public sector to help stabilize food and beverage supply operations and help meet consumers’ needs with products available in the market.

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than a billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenues in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana.

PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

"Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business," the firm’s statement read.

Established in 1962, the PepsiCo Foundation invests in the essential elements of a sustainable food system with a mission to support thriving communities. Working with non-profits and experts around the globe, it is focused on helping alleviate hunger, managing water and waste responsibly and supporting women as champions of nutrition from farm to family.

"We strive for tangible impact in the places where we live and work – collaborating with industry peers, local and international organizations and our employees to affect large-scale change on the issues that matter to us and are of global importance," the release said.

For more information, visit

www.pepsico.com

www.pepsico.com/sustainability/philanthropy