PepsiCo donates medical gear to boost Vietnam’s Covid-19 fight

The aid package supports the Vietnam Young Physicians Association's "Joining hands to prevent and combat Covid-19 - For a healthy Vietnam" program and aims to enhance the ability of long-term medical examination and treatment for front-line and regional hospitals.

Medical equipment delivery event at Cho Ray Hospital, Ho Chi Minh City.

PepsiCo Vietnam, in collaboration with the association, has delivered medical equipment and supplies to six hospitals and health facilities in five provinces and cities like Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi, Hung Yen Province's Department of Health, Don Duong District Health Center, Duc Trong District Health Center (both in Lam Dong Province), Binh Duong Province General Hospital and Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray Hospital.

Donated medical devices include GE's Vivid T8 ultrasound system from the U.S., a Puritan Bennett 840 ventilator from Ireland, the BIPAP AVAPS ventilator from Philips-USA, Nihon Kohden defibrillators and other types of necessary gear.

Medical gear delivery event at Bach Mai Hospital, Hanoi.

Attending the ceremony at Bach Mai Hospital, Prof. Dr. Tran Van Thuan, Deputy Minister of Health and chairman of Vietnam Young Physicians Association, said: "In the new normal era, in the spirit of being ready to respond to the pandemic, Vietnam Young Physicians Association continues to coordinate with creditable partners, supporting essential medical supplies and equipment for regular examination as well as preparing for the second wave of Covid-19. These gifts will be used most effectively by the hospital, bringing health to the people."

PepsiCo Vietnam also contributed masks and antibacterial gels to over 2,400 farmers who are long-term partners of the company in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

The firm also provided medical equipment to the two border posts serving as key checkpoints in the border provinces of Ha Giang and Nghe An.

During the Covid-19 social distancing period in April, PepsiCo Vietnam, Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam and Vietnam Youth Union implemented the Million Meals program to support those most affected across the country with a total budget of over VND9 billion ($388,000).

PepsiCo Vietnam volunteers and partners deliver over 600,000 free meals to communities most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic during the social distancing period in April, 2020.

More than 600,000 free meals have been delivered to help those in need, and more will continue to be implemented in future through Green Summer Volunteer Program of Vietnam Youth Association, said Cao Hoang Nam, head of corporate affairs at PepsiCo Vietnam.

The Millions of Meals and Medical Supplies programs are examples of how PepsiCo is providing critical support to communities affected by Covid-19 around the world, funded by The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo.