Original(ity) sin: Apple asks unauthorized phone shops in Vietnam to remove logo

American tech giant Apple has requested unauthorized shops in Vietnam to stop using its logo and trademarks and selling smuggled products.

Vo Tran, Apple's legal representative in Vietnam, has sent a copyright infringement warning to several retailers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, which have been accused of using the famous Apple logo and product names such as iPhone, iPad and MacBook, without permission.

The notice, issued late last month, said these shops at times also sold unauthorized Apple products.

The use of Apple logo and product names has misled customers that these shops are authorized retailers, Apple said, threatening to take legal action against violations.

Trinh Thai Duong, owner of a mobile retail chain in Ho Chi Minh City, said he received a similar notice from Apple four years ago.

Duong said he has been running his business as normal after complying with the request.

A lot of Apple products retailed in Vietnam are smuggled from Hong Kong and China, which are usually available sooner than the official ones distributed by Apple's official partners. Smuggled phones can also be cheaper.

Apple reportedly opened a subsidiary company in Vietnam in late 2015, allowing it to import and distribute cellphones in Vietnam.

Its products are officially imported and sold by a few local tech giants, including FPT and The Gioi Di Dong (Mobile World).