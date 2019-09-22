Novaland inks strategic deals with foreign partners to boost local tourism

The deals were signed on Sunday at "Binh Thuan Investment Promotion Conference 2019", in the presence of government and ministerial officials. The conference focused on encouraging strategic partnerships while calling for investment in infrastructure projects for nation-level sea tourism and sports centers.

Novaland's representative (third from left) at the signing ceremony.

With the deals, Novaland becomes a strategic partner with the Professional Golfers’ Association of America (PGA), International Management Group (IMG) - a global corporation specializing in sports, events, media and fashion marketing, and the French multinational hospitality group Accor which is associated with such famous brands as Sofitel, Pullman, Mercure and Ibis.

With PGA, the deal will bring a new standard of golf academies and golf course operational standards to Vietnam. PGA and Novaland will work together to develop world class academies and junior golf programs aimed at producing future champions. PGA will also endorse the exclusive branding of Novaland golf properties in Vietnam.

Novaland's partnership with IMG aims to bring a series of international golf tournaments featuring some of the world’s best golfers to the south central province of Binh Thuan.

In sum, the strategic partnerships with PGA and IMG will help the Vietnamese firm create breakthroughs and assist localities in building up an image as a golf destination for the high-grade segment, it said in a release.

Bui Xuan Huy, CEO of Novaland, said: "Novaland believes that Binh Thuan will attract many enterprises and become one of the most desirable tourist destinations in the region and the world."

Arjun Chowdri, Chief Innovation Officer of the PGA, said the cooperation between the association and Novaland aims "to improve the position of local tourism, providing rich and attractive products, extending tourists’ stay, thereby bringing great revenue, jobs and sustainable socio-economic benefits".

NovaWorld Phan Thiet's perspective. For more information, visit here.

The cooperation agreement with Accor to manage a series of hotels and resorts under the Novotel, Mövenpick, MGallery and Mercure brands with approximately 1,500 rooms located in NovaWorld complexes in Binh Thuan and Ba Ria - Vung Tau provinces is expected to result in improved services and enchanged images.

Over the last 25 years, Novaland has developed over 40 diverse projects including residential, villas, shopping complexes and 24/7 offices. It has land banks situated in key locations in Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces, and over five hospitality projects in large cities and provinces.

Under phase 2 of its 2019 -2023 development strategy, the firm will focus on core businesses in the middle and high segments. It has been expanding leisure-tourism property products in tourism places with great potential like Can Tho, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Phan Thiet – Binh Thuan and Cam Ranh – Khanh Hoa.

In Binh Thuan, Novaland has introduced the NovaWorld Phan Thiet entertainment and tourism complex in Tien Thanh Commune, Phan Thiet Town, developed on an area of 1,000 hectares.