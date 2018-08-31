VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

No fuel tax hike before 2020, minister assures

By Nguyen Ha   August 31, 2018 | 10:31 am GMT+7
No fuel tax hike before 2020, minister assures
An employee pumps petrol into a car at a petrol station in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam won’t increase its fuel tax before 2020, Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung has directed. 

Dung has ordered a proposal to increase environmental tax on petrol and diesel to be removed from next year’s plan.

Earlier this year, the ministry had proposed that the environmental tax on petrol and diesel be increased by 33 percent, or VND4,000 (17 cents) per liter for petrol and VND2,000 per liter for diesel.

The proposed hike, the highest permitted in Vietnam, was met with strong public opposition

But the ministry had defended its proposal by saying that the tax can bring VND57.3 trillion ($2.4 billion) each year to state coffers, an annual increase of VND15.7 trillion ($650 million) from current collections.

Last month, top legislator Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan approved the delay after listening to experts’ say that the tax will affect Vietnam’s goal of containing inflation below four percent this year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam fuel tax hike petrol diesel transport environment tax
 
Read more
Men’s football demands peak Asiad 2018 ad prices in Vietnam

Men’s football demands peak Asiad 2018 ad prices in Vietnam

TV rights infringements hurt Vietnam broadcasters, viewers on the fence

TV rights infringements hurt Vietnam broadcasters, viewers on the fence

‘Culture shocks’ jolt students returning to Vietnam

‘Culture shocks’ jolt students returning to Vietnam

$30,000 monthly salary for Japanese ODA consultants too high: Vietnam

$30,000 monthly salary for Japanese ODA consultants too high: Vietnam

Vietnamese firms conspicuously absent as auto parts industry thrives

Vietnamese firms conspicuously absent as auto parts industry thrives

Businesses, banks responsible for credit crunch: VCCI

Businesses, banks responsible for credit crunch: VCCI

Vietnam gives clean chit to baby products importer

Vietnam gives clean chit to baby products importer

 
go to top