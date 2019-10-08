Mobile World inks exclusive deal for superhero watches

The official signing of an exclusive cooperation agreement between Mobile World and Richburry Ltd., a manufacturer holding the copyright to produce superhero watches, is good news for fans of the American fantasy series.

It also helps Vietnam become one of the Asian markets to sell authentic limited edition superhero watches after mainland China, Hong Kong, Maccao, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

For a long time, fans have had to depend on going abroad to get and own these watches because they are all limited editions not produced on a massive scale. Now, customers in Vietnam who are fond of such products can save money on searching and traveling, and own a collection of such watches at reasonable prices.

Original limited edition superhero watches are a big draw among fans.

The first shipment to Vietnam is expected to have three collections: simulation of Transformers with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron; reproduction of Justice League with Batman, Superman and Wonder Woma; and a luxurious set of sporty concepts (Nurburg). The items will officially be presented at Mobile World outlets early next month.

"The addition of superhero watches will help Mobile World build on its already impressive success in the market for watches despite being a new entrant," the firm said in a release.

A collection of Wonder Woman watches, limited edition. Only 888 pieces are produced.

In September alone, Mobile World sold 50,000 watches of various brands, including Casio, Citizens, Orient, Fossil, Michael Kors, Titan and Anne Klein.

The company is fast approaching its goal of having 200 watch supermarkets in 2019 and 500 by June 2020 with the aim of gaining 50 per cent of the market share and reaching the number of three million units sold next year.

Additional information is available on: https://www.thegioididong.com/dong-ho-mat-kinh.