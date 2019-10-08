VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Mobile World inks exclusive deal for superhero watches

October 8, 2019 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Authentic, limited edition superhero watches are set to hit Mobile World shop shelves early November thanks to an exclusive deal with Richburry Ltd.

The official signing of an exclusive cooperation agreement between Mobile World and Richburry Ltd., a manufacturer holding the copyright to produce superhero watches, is good news for fans of the American fantasy series.

It also helps Vietnam become one of the Asian markets to sell authentic limited edition superhero watches after mainland China, Hong Kong, Maccao, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

For a long time, fans have had to depend on going abroad to get and own these watches because they are all limited editions not produced on a massive scale. Now, customers in Vietnam who are fond of such products can save money on searching and traveling, and own a collection of such watches at reasonable prices.

Original limited edition superhero watches are a big draw among fans.

Original limited edition superhero watches are a big draw among fans.

The first shipment to Vietnam is expected to have three collections: simulation of Transformers with Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Megatron; reproduction of Justice League with Batman, Superman and Wonder Woma; and a luxurious set of sporty concepts (Nurburg). The items will officially be presented at Mobile World outlets early next month.

"The addition of superhero watches will help Mobile World build on its already impressive success in the market for watches despite being a new entrant," the firm said in a release.

A collection of Wonder Woman watches, limited edition. Only 888 pieces are produced.

A collection of Wonder Woman watches, limited edition. Only 888 pieces are produced.

In September alone, Mobile World sold 50,000 watches of various brands, including Casio, Citizens, Orient, Fossil, Michael Kors, Titan and Anne Klein.

The company is fast approaching its goal of having 200 watch supermarkets in 2019 and 500 by June 2020 with the aim of gaining 50 per cent of the market share and reaching the number of three million units sold next year.

Additional information is available on: https://www.thegioididong.com/dong-ho-mat-kinh.

Tags: Mobile World superhero watches Richburry
Read more
We can’t afford more national holidays: corporate leaders

We can’t afford more national holidays: corporate leaders

Novaland inks strategic deals with foreign partners to boost local tourism

Novaland inks strategic deals with foreign partners to boost local tourism

Circular economy model gradually becoming mainstream in Vietnam

Circular economy model gradually becoming mainstream in Vietnam

Businesses not ready for electronic invoice issuance

Businesses not ready for electronic invoice issuance

Come home 'Phở' good: thriving economy, cultural affinities beckon overseas Vietnamese

Come home 'Phở' good: thriving economy, cultural affinities beckon overseas Vietnamese

Vietnamese enterprises struggle to protect trademarks

Vietnamese enterprises struggle to protect trademarks

Sun Group one of the best workplaces in Asia

Sun Group one of the best workplaces in Asia

 
go to top