MIKGroup to build The Matrix One apartments with F1 racetrack view

The Matrix One is in a prime location in the commercial and administrative center in Hanoi’s west, and surrounded by arterial roads such as Me Tri, Chau Van Liem, Le Quang Dao, and Thang Long.

It has a total area of 398,191 square meters with the highlights being two 44-storey apartment towers, a five-story shophouse row, detached villas, and four-story semi-detached villas.

The Matrix One, known as Golden Palace A, is invested by Mai Linh Investment JSC and developed by MIKGroup.

The complex is situated close to schools, international hospitals, My Dinh National Stadium, National Convention Center, commercial centers, and new administrative agencies. It possesses two advantages: a view of the F1 racetrack and green living space with a 14-hectare park in the centre of My Dinh. The F1 Vietnam Grand Prix will take place for the first time in Vietnam on April 5, 2020, part of a seven-day extravaganza featuring parades, showcasing of racecars and other events. The project is equipped with an air purifier system to supply clean air to each apartment and a water purification system for residents. At the launch of the sample apartment recently, MIKGroup signed an agreement with several distribution agencies for the upcoming The Matrix One project, with some such as Cenland, Newstarland, Hai Phat, and Kien Hung Union Vitalland Tan Hoang to sell in the domestic market, and three, VNK, Indochina Property and Savills Vietnam, to sell to foreigners. The Matrix One will have more than 700 apartments costing VND52 - 80 million ($2,240-3,450) per square meter (including VAT), depending on the location, design and floor. Customers who successfully buy will benefit from many preferential policies offered by MIKGroup and banking partner VPBank. Buyers of The Matrix One do not have to pay management fees for three years from the date of moving in. Executives of MIKGroup and nine distributors at the launch of the sample apartment.

MIKGroup Joint Stock Company (MIKGroup) has developed high-end projects like the Imperia Garden, Imperia Sky Garden, Elegant Park Villa, and Valencia Garden in Hanoi; and Villa Park, Villa Park Passion, Park Riverside, Park Riverside Premium, RioVista, and River Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

It has also made its mark on the market with Sol Beach House Phu Quoc, Mövenpick Resort Waverly and Crowne Plaza in Phu Quoc.

The firm has tied up with some major companies in design, architecture and construction such as Coteccons, Hoa Binh, Delta, SOM, and BE to manage and operate hotels, including Accor Hotels and Meliá. It is also known as a financial developer, collaborating with banks such as VPBank, BIDV, VietinBank, and MBBank.