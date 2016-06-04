VnExpress International
Vietnam's gasoline price climbs to six-month high

By Toan Dao, Nhung Bui   June 4, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s top oil importer and distributor Petrolimex Corp. on Saturday, June 4, raised retail price for RON 92 gasoline by more than 4 percent, the highest rate since December last year.

Prices for other oil products rose from 1.41 percent to over 6.7 percent.

A Petrolimex station. Photo by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh

The new price for gasoline is VND17,200 ($0.76) per liter for RON 95, up 1.41 percent; VND16,500 for RON 92, up 4.3 percent; and VND15,980 for E5 RON 92, up 4.4 percent.

The price for 0.05 percent sulfur diesel increased 5.3 percent rise to touch VND11,900 per liter.

Kerosene followed the same trend to stand at VND10,290 per liter, up 6.7 percent.

On May 20, Petrolimex hiked retail prices for oil products from 1.5 percent to over 2.5 percent.

Vietnam’s oil product prices are adjusted every 15 days by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

