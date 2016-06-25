VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Markets

Vietnam's 2016 rice exports seen down 13 percent year on year

By Reuters   June 25, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7

Vietnam's rice exports in 2016 could fall 13.2 percent from a year earlier to 5.7 million tonnes as supply was dampened by drought and salination, a government news website reported on Friday.

Rice exports in January - June by Vietnam, the world's third-biggest exporter of the grain after India and Thailand, is seen down 8.4 percent annually at 2.73 million tonnes, the website quoted the Vietnam Food Association (VFA) as saying.

The annual estimate is lower than the association's earlier forecast of 6.5 million tonnes as Vietnam suffers from its worst drought in 90 years that dragged the country's economic growth last quarter to the lowest in two years.

A farm ministry official urged farmers to boost production to make up for supply losses in the previous crop, while future demand from key markets like China, Philippines and Indonesia is seen solid, the report said.

Vietnam exported 2.3 tonnes of rice in the first six months of 2016, almost the same as the corresponding period a year ago, government data showed.

Tags: rice export drought salinity Vietnam China Philippines Indonesia
 
Read more
Airfares could climb if fee hike approved in Vietnam

Airfares could climb if fee hike approved in Vietnam

Rising supplies eat into Vietnam's rice export prices

Rising supplies eat into Vietnam's rice export prices

Vietnam coal exports crash 75pct amid global energy market collapse

Vietnam coal exports crash 75pct amid global energy market collapse

Vietnamese farmer reaps rewards on the grapevine

Vietnamese farmer reaps rewards on the grapevine

Expectations of poor robusta coffee crops could spur price rally

Expectations of poor robusta coffee crops could spur price rally

TPP trade deal could trample Vietnam's livestock industry

TPP trade deal could trample Vietnam's livestock industry

Petrolimex lowers retail prices of gasoline after three-month hike

Petrolimex lowers retail prices of gasoline after three-month hike

Vietnam's coal imports jump to record high as summer comes

Vietnam's coal imports jump to record high as summer comes

 
go to top