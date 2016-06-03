VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Markets

Vietnam assures seafood safety after E.U. issues warning

By Bui Hong Nhung   June 3, 2016 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Vietnam assures seafood safety after E.U. issues warning
Shrimp exports. Photo by baohaiquan.

The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers has issued a staement saying that the mass fish deaths that occurred in central provinces will not affect supplies or quality of Vietnam's seafood exports.

The statement was made in response to a warning sent by the European Union to its members on May 24, which mentioned Vietnam’s fish deaths and asked for strict supervision of Vietnamese seafood exports.

The association said that supplies of Vietnamese seafood mainly come from southern coastal provinces, which were not affected by the disaster.

In early April, large quantities of fish washed up dead near the Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ha Tinh Province. The phenomenon spread south along a 200-kilometer stretch of coast and four central provinces, resulting in more than 100 tons of dead fish.

The Department of Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance has instructed seafood processors not to buy dead fish and trace the origins of seafood they plan to export.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development also took sample tests and confirmed that fish caught offshore (more than 35 meters from land) the affected provinces are safe.

Last year, Vietnam collected $6.5 billion from seafood exports, down 16 percent on-year. The association expects export value to grow in 2016 due to high demand on the global market.

Tags: seafood exports fish deaths fish die-off EU
 
Read more
Dry spell likely to push Vietnam's coffee output to four-year low

Dry spell likely to push Vietnam's coffee output to four-year low

Vietnamese lychee exports grounded by conflicting inspection regulations

Vietnamese lychee exports grounded by conflicting inspection regulations

Vietnam relies on China for medicinal herbs amid limited domestic supplies

Vietnam relies on China for medicinal herbs amid limited domestic supplies

Vietnam's gasoline price climbs to six-month high

Vietnam's gasoline price climbs to six-month high

U.S. detects banned substances in Vietnamese seafood exports

U.S. detects banned substances in Vietnamese seafood exports

Vietnamese exports to Canada surpass rest of Southeast Asia

Vietnamese exports to Canada surpass rest of Southeast Asia

Food company threatens to sue authorities over cancer-threat claims

Food company threatens to sue authorities over cancer-threat claims

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax duty on Vietnamese steel

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax duty on Vietnamese steel

 
go to top