Sun Group launches luxury apartment project in Hanoi

The sales office will be open at Melia Hotel, 44b Ly Thuong Kiet Street on December 11, 2016.

Located at 3 Luong Yen-Nguyen Khoai Street, a highly convenient and desirable location in the capital city, Sun Grand City Ancora Residence is an urban complex by the Red River. The name Ancora, which means “a safe harbor” in Italian, represents the project’s beautiful design philosophy.

The Sun Grand City Ancora Residence is just a six-minute walk from the iconic Hanoi Opera House and near major downtown streets such as Tran Hung Dao, Pho Hue, Trang Tien and Hai Ba Trung. Owners will have easy access to prominent hospitals, famous traditional markets and large-scale shopping centers, which will guarantee they will have all the essential services that they need within walking distance.

With its unique location, the Sun Grand City Ancora Residence has satisfied two important criteria in feng shui principles that can rarely be met by any other project: being near markets and stretching along a river. Owning an apartment here means that the homeowner is in good position to have a healthy and prosperous life. As the project is close to Hanoi's Old Quarter, residents of Ancora will also enjoy the French-colonial architecture, a rich food culture, a bustling environment and a millennium-long history of the area.

Besides, what makes the project stand out is its perfectly planned design as well as the elegance and refinement of the apartments’ interior. Inspired by the image of bamboo trees, the design gives the Sun Grand City Ancora Residence both the unique softness and solid feels in its structure.

Spanning across an area of 22,304 square meters, with three main residence buildings taking up 6,000 square meters, the project provides 679 apartments, including 31 penthouses of international standards and 1,800 parking slots for the occupants. Inside the apartments, the featured interior has been carefully designed by the leading architects and designers from Australian design company DarkHorse.

At the Sun Grand City Ancora Residence, residents can enjoy a perfect living space with top-notch utilities including an all-weather swimming pool, a modern gym, community space, and a luxurious shopping mall. The state-of-the-art security system will guarantee 24/7 safety. Small gardens will add a nice touch to various parts of Ancora, from the reception halls to the outside of the central shopping area. A flower garden, an aquatic park, walkways and small footpaths will also bring the residents closer to nature.

With its prime location, perfect design and the prestige of the developer, the Sun City Grand Residence Ancora deserves to be the next masterpiece in the chain of projects that Sun Group has built in the center of Hanoi, contributing to the beauty of the charming capital city and bringing a dream living space to its citizens.