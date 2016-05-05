petrolimex-raises-retail-prices-of-oil-products

The new price for gasoline is VND16,280 ($0.73) per liter for RON 95, up 4.1 percent; VND15,580 for RON 92, up 4.3 percent; and VND14,400 for E5 RON 95, up 4.4 percent.

The price for 0.05 percent sulfur diesel saw the most significant growth with a 6.3 percent rise to touch VND11,020 per liter.

Kerosene followed the same trend to stand at VND9,450 per liter, up 6.2 percent.

This is the third time the country has hiked prices of oil products since the start of 2016.

Source: Petrolimex

On April 20, Petrolimex increased retail prices for diesel by five percent, while holding prices of other products.

Vietnam’s oil product prices are adjusted every 15 days by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.