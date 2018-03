The price of 0.05 percent sulfur diesel was adjusted up 5.1 percent to 10,370 dong ($0.47) per liter.

Prices of other oil products remain unchanged with RON 95 grade at VND15,640 per liter, RON 92 at VND14,940 per liter, E5 RON 95 at VND14,440 and kerosene at VND8,900.

On April 5, Petrolimex raised retail oil product prices from 3 to 4.9 percent.

Source: Petrolimex

Vietnam’s oil product prices are adjusted every 15 days by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.