Automobile sales accelerate through April

By Bui Hong Nhung   May 12, 2016 | 11:39 am GMT+7

April’s car sales in Vietnam saw an on-year increase of 42 percent to touch more than 25,000 units, said the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

The number of imported car sales in April followed the upward trend seen in March.

The association estimated that more than 6,000 imported cars were sold, up 29 percent from the previous month, while the sales of locally built-up automobiles fell by 2.5 percent to 19,500 units.

Car enterprises explained that customers have rushed to buy imported cars to avoid price hikes when a new luxury tax comes into effect on July 1.

Sales growth was seen across all segments with a 3.7 percent increase in passenger cars, 5 percent in commercial vehicles and 1.3 percent for special-purpose cars compared to March.

Vietnam’s car sales for the first quarter of 2016 recorded an on-year increase of 28 percent to hit 85,414 units, of which passenger cars accounted for 55.6 percent.

The sales of both locally built-up and imported vehicles were on an upward trend with a 37 percent rise for the former and 4 percent for the latter.
 

