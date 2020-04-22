'Magic Circle' law firm elects first ever Vietnamese partner

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (Freshfields) is one of just five U.K. law firms that make up the Magic Circle, a term coined to signify their elite, venerated status in the world.

With the history dating back to 1743, when it started representing the Bank of England (which is still a client of the firm), Freshfields has a long-standing track record of successfully supporting leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on ground-breaking and business-critical mandates. The firm has been in Vietnam since 1994, soon after the country began opening up to international businesses.

Freshfields has just elected its Vietnam-based counsel Bui Thanh Tien as an international partner, the very first Vietnamese lawyer to achieve that distinction.

Bui Thanh Tien, Partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP.

Tien is widely recognized as one of Vietnam’s leading corporate and finance lawyers. Over almost 20 years with Freshfields, he has been involved in some of the most high-profile transactions in Vietnam, often involving billions of dollars, as well as complex and innovative deal structures.

Apart from advising private equity investors and investment banks on their investments and divestments, Tien has extensive experience serving banking and finance sector clients, representing financial institutions from around the world on a range of matters spanning corporate financing, project and asset financing, and restructuring.

"I congratulate Tien on his well-deserved election to the partnership", said Vietnam managing partner Tony Foster. "At a time when clients are facing unprecedented challenges, Tien brings a formidable combination of global expertise and in-depth local experience. The firm’s election of a Vietnamese lawyer as a partner underlines the importance of Vietnam in the world as well as our commitment to Vietnam."

Freshfields office in Vietnam.

"Tien’s move into the top ranks of one of the top law firms in the world demonstrates to younger Vietnamese lawyers that there are no limits on where their skills can take them," Foster added.

With the election of Tien, Freshfields has two Vietnam-based partners for the first time.