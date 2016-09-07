Luxury Vietnam resort plans exclusive airport

Vietnam’s southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau has agreed in principle to allow Ho Tram Project Company to construct a small airport used exclusively for its luxury integrated resort complex along the province’s coast.

Ho Tram Project Company is a subsidiary of Asian Coast Development (Canada) Ltd.

The proposed airport would cover 200 hectares (494 acres) in Dat Do District under the build-operate-transfer model.

In the short term, the airport will be used to carry tourists from other domestic airports to Ho Tram Strip and vice versa. The investor and the provincial government will consider expanding the airport for tourism and economic development in the long term if possible.

Ho Tram Project Company has already signed a memorandum of understanding on future cooperation opportunities with local budget carrier VietJet Air, according to Michael Kelly, executive chairman of Ho Tram Strip.

Part of Ho Tram Strip. Photo by VnExpress

Currently Ba Ria-Vung Tau has two small airports that serve oil exploration and production operations in Vung Tau and tourism on Con Dao Island.

The Grand Ho Tram Strip, which is the first phase of development along the Ho Tram Strip, opened in 2013 and has a 541-room five-star hotel, a casino, restaurants, meeting and convention spaces, three swimming pools and luxury retail shops, as well as a variety of beach-front recreational activities.

Once completed, the second tower at The Grand will help raise the integrated resort’s rooms to 1,100 and add entertainment amenities to the project.

By 2020, the project is expected to have 9,000 luxury rooms, 180 gaming tables, 2,000 electronic gaming machines, golf courses and other recreational features.

