Jingo Live promotes ways to enhance fan engagement

Nowadays, in context of online advertising becoming more popular, increasing fan engagement through interaction has a top priority for brands. As one of the first companies to provide fan engagement solutions, Jingo Live brings to the table an online interaction game show for mobile devices, carrying a cash reward for users.

Officially launched in 2018, Jingo Live creators did not limit themselves to game app design, They went on to position the name strongly in the marketing field by successfully running campaigns for partners like BIDV Metlife, Techcombank, and Bibica.

During the talk show about BIDV Metlife’s new service called "Vun Day Hanh Phuc" (Nurturing Happiness), Jingo Live introduced an online interaction game show solution involving more than 5,000 participants, aimed to educate people about the service. Not only were the participants challenged by interesting questions regarding the "Vun Day Hanh Phuc" serve, they had the opportunity to win tens of millions of Vietnamese dong (VND10 million = $434) in cash.

This solution designed by Jingo was highly valued as it offered two-way interaction instead of one-sided communication with users, and its uniqueness compared to other solutions introduced in previous campaigns was evident. One valuable outcome that the solution brought to the brand was that it made it easier to learn customer’s behavior, which, in turn, helped increase customer insight and brand awareness to 76 percent.

Jingo Live’s interactive game show from the "Vun Day Hanh Phuc" – talk show organized by BIDV Metlife.

Jingo Live keeps making progress in coming up interactive solutions aiming to an improved customer experience that has the potential to fulfill crucial needs of brands. Below are some of the typical services provided by Jingo Live:

Jingo Live created an online interactive game show for over 3,000 Techcombank staff on the bank’s 26th anniversary.

AR (Augmented Reality) ads on Facebook have been drawing a lot of attention from many brands. It allows users to not only view the products right on the camera screen but also to take pictures with filters that have the brand’s image attached. A few of the remarkable AR Branded Camera projects Jingo Live has done benefited major clients like Bibica, Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB), Pharmacity and Aji-mayo Vietnam

Newsfeed Instant Apps is an interaction game or app that is highly flexible on mobile devices and adapts well to many website, Facebook and other social media platforms. Thanks to this solution, Jingo Live has successfully completed many campaigns like Lac Tung Bung, Qua Bung Noc (Light Shake, Great Gift), Cuong Nhiet Phim He (Summer Movies? Just Go Crazy!) (CGV Vietnam) and CJ Brand Week (CJ Vietnam).

Studies show that Jingo’s gamification solution can significantly increase user interaction. Specifically, it has been demonstrated that the time spent on site grows 10 times compared to more basic campaigns. This makes communication more effective and facilitates brand memory.

Newsfeed Instant Apps for campaigns for CGV Vietnam and CJ Vietnam.

Some awards Jingo Live has achieved for its work include: the Silver Medal Swiss Innovation Challenge Vietnam 2018; Best Digital Marketing Solution - ASEAN Rice Bowl Startup Awards 2018; Top 10 Vietnamese Startup 2019 (hosted by VnExpress).

As another feather in its cap, Jingo Live represented Vietnam in the field of Digital Marketing Solutions at the final round of an international competition held in Bali, Indonesia in February this year.

Jingo Live website: http://www.jingo.live