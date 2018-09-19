InterContinental Danang wins top World Travel Awards

The resort, developed by the Sun Group, won Asia's Leading Green Resort, Asia's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa, Asia's Leading Luxury Resort, Asia's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort and Vietnam's Leading Luxury Resort awards for this year.

Representatives of Sun Group received WTA awards.

The high-end property beat the winner of the previous four consecutive years, Mission Hills Shenzhen (China) and seven other competitors to become Asia's Leading Green Resort 2018.

It also surpassed numerous other heavyweight competitors to retain the Asia's Leading Luxury Resort title for the fifth consecutive year since 2014.

In the framework of the event, the Bai Bac Bay Villa, the latest addition to the resort’s luxury collection of penthouses and villas designed by famed architect Bill Bensley, received the Asia's Leading Luxury Hotel Villa Award for the first time.

The sprawling retreat is conceived by luxury hotel architect Bill Bensley.

Speaking at the awards ceremony held in Hong Kong earlier this month, Juan Losada, general manager of the resort, said: "Being named as Asia's Leading Green Resort 2018 is a recognition of our efforts to maintain the sustainable development of the resort and protect the ecosystem of Son Tra Peninsula. This year's award is a result of the world-class service and great experiences we deliver to our guests every day," he said.

Combining the beauty of tropical landscapes, unique architectural space and international-standard service, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has been one of the ideal choices for couples to host breathtakingly luxurious weddings.

This is a one-of-a-kind resort that redefines luxury by combining Vietnamese aesthetics with international standards. Set on 37 hectares of stepped gardens leading down to a private beach, each of the 200 rooms and villas guarantees a magnificent view of the crystal clear water of the East Sea.

Nestled in the heart of Son Tra Peninsula Nature Reserve in Danang City, this five-star resort matches it dramatic setting with distinctive design.

Decorated with wooden furniture and handmade silk and craft art pieces procured from many Vietnamese localities, this luxury resort was designed by star architect Bill Bensley.

It has welcomed a veritable host of high-profile guests, including politicians and celebrities throughout the years. In October, 2017, it was selected to host the APEC Economic Leaders' Week held in Danang.

The World Travel Awards was launched in 1993 to acknowledge excellence in the travel and tourism industry and is now in its 24th year. Heralded as the "travel industry's equivalent to the Oscar's" by The Wall Street Journal, the awards are handed out based on votes by the public and travel professionals across the globe.