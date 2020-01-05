VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnam to buy 1.5 billion kWh of power annually from Laos

By Anh Minh   January 5, 2020 | 02:42 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to buy 1.5 billion kWh of power annually from Laos
A worker repairs electricity cables in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

State power utility EVN will buy around 1.5 billion kWh of electricity a year from Laos for two years starting in 2021.

Under contracts it signed on Saturday, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) will buy over 596 million kWh a year from two hydropower plants belonging to Phongsubthavy Group and 632 million kWh from two plants belonging to Chealun Sekong Group from 2022.

From 2021 it will start buying 263 million kWh annually from another plant belonging to the latter company.

The import was approved by the Vietnamese government to mitigate power shortages predicted to hit the country from this year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade estimates shortages of 3.7 billion kWh in 2021 and nearly 10 billion kWh the following year.

2023 will be the most stressful with the shortage expected to be around 15 billion kWh. From then on it will decrease, with the shortage expected to come down to 7 billion kWh and 3.5 billion kWh in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

The industry ministry has said not more than 5-8 percent of electricity can be conserved, and the only way out is to import more from Laos and China.

But buying from neighboring countries is only a band-aid solution, and in the long run it is necessary to speed up work on large power generation projects, it stated.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Laos electricity power energy import cooperation
 
Read more
Disbursement of transport projects fails 2019 goal

Disbursement of transport projects fails 2019 goal

Shophouse rentals skyrocket in downtown HCMC

Shophouse rentals skyrocket in downtown HCMC

2020 to be challenging for Vietnam real estate market, warn experts

2020 to be challenging for Vietnam real estate market, warn experts

Vietnam air travel demand surges 12 pct

Vietnam air travel demand surges 12 pct

Tech sector revenue expands nearly 9 pct in 2019

Tech sector revenue expands nearly 9 pct in 2019

Vietnam to import 100,000 tonnes of pork

Vietnam to import 100,000 tonnes of pork

Hanoi’s suburban malls vacant for years

Hanoi’s suburban malls vacant for years

Cargo handling up 14 pct in Vietnamese ports

Cargo handling up 14 pct in Vietnamese ports

 
go to top