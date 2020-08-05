VnExpress International
Vietnam's biggest auto show canceled over Covid-19 concerns

By Dang Khoa   August 5, 2020 | 01:54 pm GMT+7
Vietnam Motor Show 2019 in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo courtesy of Vietnam Motor Show.

The Vietnam Motor Show (VMS), the nation's biggest auto show, has been canceled this year over the latest Covid-19 escalation, organizers said.

The move aims to ensure community safety, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) and the Vietnam Car Importers Association (VIVA).

At least 15 automakers, including Audi, Ford, Jaguar, Honda, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, had registered to participate in the 2020 VMS scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 1.

Organizers said the annual event will return in 2021 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vietnam has recorded 672 Covid-19 cases , including 286 active patients after 378 have recovered.

