VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnam opens anti-dumping probe on Chinese steel

By Hung Le   September 11, 2019 | 08:05 am GMT+7
Vietnam opens anti-dumping probe on Chinese steel
A worker inspects steel wires at a plant in Dalian, China. Photo by Reuters.

Vietnam has initiated anti-dumping investigations on certain carbon steel imports from China following a request by domestic producers.

Domestic producers Posco Vietnam, China Steel Sumikin and Phu My Flat Steel, all based in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, have alleged that certain cold-rolled carbon steel coils and sheets imported from China were being dumped in the Vietnamese market.

These imports have been "causing considerable damage to the domestic cold rolled steel production industry," the firms stated in a petition.

Specifically, imported steel products from China are being sold at prices 4-14 percent lower than that of cold-rolled steel in the country, and 9-19 percent lower than price imports from Japan, Taiwan and South Korea, they said.

"This will make it impossible for the domestic industry to survive. The industry will face catastrophic financial difficulties in the near future." 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has said that it will hold public consultations with relevant parties before reaching a conclusion. If necessary, the ministry will apply temporary anti-dumping measures to prevent significant damage to the industry, applicable retrospectively for up to 90 days prior to the date of the investigation.

Last month, the ministry had made public a proposal that import taxes are raised on certain hot rolled steel coil (HRC) products from China to 5 percent from the current zero percent, citing fears that cheap Chinese steel could flood Vietnam’s market amid the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

"The trade war is causing a sharp drop in steel prices in the market. If there is no import tax on this product group, cheap rolled steel will from China continue to flood Vietnam, destabilizing the local steel market," it said in a ciruclar.

Vietnam imported 13.5 million tons of steel of various types worth $9.9 million last year, down 9.8 percent in volume but up 9 percent in value against 2017, Vietnam Customs reported. China continued to be the biggest exporter to the Vietnamese market, making up 45 percent of the total volume.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam import anti-dumping probe Chinese China steel tax tariffs
 
Read more
Increasing pork prices in China a magnet for Vietnamese traders

Increasing pork prices in China a magnet for Vietnamese traders

Real estate bonds attract lowest investor interest

Real estate bonds attract lowest investor interest

Vietnam wants to be top 15 organic farming countries

Vietnam wants to be top 15 organic farming countries

Express delivery market gathers speed

Express delivery market gathers speed

Malaysia slaps duties on Vietnamese steel

Malaysia slaps duties on Vietnamese steel

Philippines slaps new tariffs on cement imports from Vietnam

Philippines slaps new tariffs on cement imports from Vietnam

iPhone drops out of top three in Vietnam

iPhone drops out of top three in Vietnam

 
go to top