Vietnam nylon filament yarn faces stiff Indian duties

A Hindu Business Line report says that this move is being considered after India’s Directorate General of Antidumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) received complaints from five domestic textile enterprises about the cheap import of such yarn from Vietnam.

In response, the DGAD has suggested anti-dumping duties ranging from $128.06-$719.44 per ton on nylon filament yarn imported from Vietnam and the EU to mitigate the damage on the domestic industry.

The directorate found that imports of the year increased to 13,799 tons from October 2015 until March 2017, as opposed to 7,201 tons from 2013 to 2014.

However, a Times of India report said that manufacturers of nylon fabric have opposed the move, saying it will allow Indian yarn makers to monopolize prices.

It cited market sources as saying yarns and fibers, including nylon filament yarn made in Vietnam and the EU were 20 percent cheaper than the ones made by domestic firms.

The final decision on this issue will be taken by India's Finance Ministry, but no date has been mentioned for when this will happen.

Meanwhile, the Times of India report quoted Mayur Golwala, a representative of powerloom weavers, as saying: “We urge the central government not to accept the recommendation of DGAD for anti-dumping duty on nylon yarn.

“The government should not think of only five to six nylon yarn manufacturers in the country, but thousands of weavers and workers who are attached with the industry.”