VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnam needs $10 bln a year for energy development

By Anh Minh   July 22, 2020 | 08:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam needs $10 bln a year for energy development
An electricity worker fixes cables in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen.

Vietnam needs another 5,000 MW in power plant capacity by 2025, which will cost it around $7-10 billion each year.

"We need policies to mobilize all resources, domestic and foreign, for energy development," Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said Wednesday at the Vietnam Energy Summit 2020.

The government will amend laws on electricity, oil and gas as well as enact new regulations on renewable energy to develop specialized mechanisms encouraging investment in development of electricity generation and transmission systems, he said.

Nguyen Van Binh, head of the Party's Central Economic Commission, said it was crucial that Vietnam creates favorable conditions for private enterprises to invest in energy development, including transmission.

The main bottlenecks facing energy development in the country include high state monopoly, and inadequate application of market mechanisms, he added.

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said contributions from other economic entities other than state-owned enterprises would allow energy goals to be reached much faster than planned.

Vietnam currently relies largely on hydropower and thermal power for its electricity needs, but its hydropower potential is almost fully exploited and oil and gas reserves are running low.

Coal-powered plants accounted for 36.1 percent of electricity supply last year, followed by hydropower at 30.8 percent, according to the Vietnam Energy Association.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam energy

power development

energy development 

 

Read more

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese, Indonesian MSG

Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese, Indonesian MSG

Few takers for rental properties in downtown HCMC

Few takers for rental properties in downtown HCMC

Central province seeks to compensate nuclear loss with more LNG power

Central province seeks to compensate nuclear loss with more LNG power

Shrimp exports unscathed by global pandemic

Shrimp exports unscathed by global pandemic

Hanoi hotel occupancy plummets in Q2

Hanoi hotel occupancy plummets in Q2

Vietnam closes skies to new airlines for now

Vietnam closes skies to new airlines for now

Experts fear satellite urban areas could turn to ghost towns

Experts fear satellite urban areas could turn to ghost towns

Saigon hotels record limp H1 performance

Saigon hotels record limp H1 performance

 
go to top