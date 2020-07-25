VnExpress International
Vietnam imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese, Indonesian MSG

By Anh Minh   July 25, 2020 | 10:35 am GMT+7
Vietnam imposes five-year anti-dumping duties on MSG from China and Indonesia. Photo by Shutterstock/Naming.

Vietnam has slapped an anti-dumping duty of nearly VND6.4 million (nearly $278) per ton on monosodium glutamate imported from China and Indonesia.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said the tariff, effective on July 22, would be in place for a period of five years.

The safeguard action was based on a preliminary investigation in March this year and is in line with movements in the markets, the ministry said, adding that it reduces the threat of potential damages to the domestic MSG market.

Since 2016 there has been an oversupply of MSG in some countries.

MSG exported by China and Indonesia is also currently subject to anti-dumping measures in the U.S. and E.U.

According to data from British market research firm IHS Markit, Vietnam was China’s biggest MSG market in 2019, accounting for 17.5 percent of all its exports, and Indonesia’s fourth largest.

