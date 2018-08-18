Vietnam finance ministry suggests simpler betting rules

The ministry asked the government Thursday to consider removing a regulation that requires operators of a bookmaking business to have a minimum capital of VND1 trillion ($43.2 million) to invest in betting on horse races and VND300 billion ($12.95 million) for betting on dog races.

It also proposed the removal of other rules regarding the precision and upgradability of technical equipment in a racecourse.

The suggested removals are part of the ministry’s plan to reduce over 51 percent of business conditions it manages.

Vietnam last year approved a bill legalizing sports betting, and in June, the government promulgated a decree regulating the sports-betting business.

Opening this door of opportunity has drawn special interest from foreign investors coming into the country to build racehorses.