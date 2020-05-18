VnExpress International
US launches circumvention probe into Vietnam steel products sourced from China

By Dat Nguyen   May 18, 2020 | 10:46 am GMT+7
A worker examines steel rolls at a factory in the southern province of An Giang. Photo by VnExpress/Phuong Dong.

The U.S. is investigating if Chinese steel sheets and strips were completed and exported from Vietnam to circumvent its duties.

Its Department of Commerce suspects that Vietnamese steel producers imported stainless flat-rolled steel from China, processed them and exported sheets and strips to the U.S., according to a release by the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

The alleged move was to circumvent U.S. antidumping and countervailing duties of 139-267 percent imposed on China since 2016, the release said.

Shipments of steel sheets and strips from Vietnam to the U.S. increased by $122 million, or 180 percent, in the 40-month period before and after the initiation of duties on China in March 2016, according to U.S. data.

The Department of Commerce will gather information from Vietnamese steel producers via questionnaire about the sources of materials, and Vietnamese authorities have advised them to cooperate.

If the department makes a preliminary determination that there has been circumvention, it will instruct customs authorities to collect cash deposits on imports completed in Vietnam using Chinese-origin steel.

The Trade Remedies Authority said Vietnam’s stainless steel exports to the U.S. decreased from 32,000 tons in 2017 to 23,000 tons last year.

Vietnam last year slapped antidumping duties of 17.94 - 31.85 percent on stainless flat steel imports from China.

Vietnam steel US investigates Vietnam steel from China US DOC launches probe stainless steel
 
