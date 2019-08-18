VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Steep plunge in rice exports to China as import rules tighten

By Dat Nguyen   August 18, 2019 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Steep plunge in rice exports to China as import rules tighten
A farmer works on a rice field in the northern province of Ha Nam. Photo by Shutterstock/LouisNguyen.

Vietnam Customs data show rice exports to China in the first seven months fell 65.7 percent year-on-year to 318,000 tons.

Prices for Vietnam’s 5 percent broken price fell 1.47 percent to $335-345 a ton Thursday from $340-350 last week, Reuters reported.

The plunge has happened after China began applying stricter regulations on agriculture imports. Vietnamese traders say that Chinese importers are unable to buy rice from Vietnam because of new technical barriers China has erected.

The largest importer of Vietnamese agriculture produce has been increasingly tightening import regulations because Vietnamese exports to China have a history of problems, including counterfeit certificates, declarations and orders, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development had said in a report last June.

Vietnamese goods has also been violating quality standards for agricultural products set by China, it said.

Vietnam’s Ministry and Industry and Trade recently said it would organize several trade promotion trips this year to boost rice exports.

Rice exports to China will likely face more challenges next year as its imports are forecast to decline by 2.94 percent from this year to 3.3 million tons because of abundant domestic supply, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report earlier this month.

From January to July, agriculture exports to China fell by 10 percent year-on-year to $3.35 billion, according to Vietnam Customs.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam rice exports China regulations tightened policy agriculture
 
Read more
Annual car sales to reach a million in 2025

Annual car sales to reach a million in 2025

Vietnam faces AI stumbling block: developers

Vietnam faces AI stumbling block: developers

Affluence, e-commerce make Vietnam a lucrative cosmetics market

Affluence, e-commerce make Vietnam a lucrative cosmetics market

Vietnam upgrades premium healthcare to attract high-spending patients

Vietnam upgrades premium healthcare to attract high-spending patients

Solar power firms see revenue surge in H1

Solar power firms see revenue surge in H1

Seafood exports to China could recover in second half

Seafood exports to China could recover in second half

Hanoi taxi association wants ride-hailing tax benefits

Hanoi taxi association wants ride-hailing tax benefits

 
go to top