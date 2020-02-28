VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Shipping firms in troubled waters as coronavirus hits trade

By Anh Duy   February 28, 2020 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Shipping firms in troubled waters as coronavirus hits trade
Containers being handled at Quy Nhon Port in Binh Dinh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Duy.

Vietnamese shipping firms are reporting falling revenues after the coronavirus outbreak brought trade-related activities to a standstill in China.

Pham Hong Manh, manager of Hai Phong shipping firm T.S. Container Lines, said his company has reduced shipping from China since January 19.

It used to ply up to 13 times a month to Chinese ports, but the figure was down to eight last month and to seven this month, he said.

Ships are docking at other ports outside China, which accounts for 40 percent of international shipping in Vietnam, but this pushes up costs, he said.

"Our shipments have fallen by 30 percent year-on-year due to the outbreak. We estimate our losses at millions of dollars."

Vietnam’s biggest shipping firm, Vinalines, is also struggling as shipping activities in China and some other countries have dwindled. Many of its ship are lying idle in ports.

The company, formally known as the Vietnam National Shipping Lines, estimated shipments in the first six months could fall by 15 percent year-on-year.

Its revenues could fall by VND992 billion ($42.7 million) and profits by VND224 billion ($9.6 million) in the period, it estimated further.

The epidemic outbreak has meant there are fewer personnel to operate ports in China, resulting in less traffic to all countries, including Vietnam.

Quy Nhon Port in central Vietnam now operates only 20 days a month instead of 30, with shipments falling by 15 percent. Last month it handled 100,000 tonnes less than targeted.

Vietnamese ports handled 655 million tonnes of cargo last year, up 14 percent from 2018, according to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Students safer in schools, let classes resume: experts

Students safer in schools, let classes resume: experts

Khanh Hoa Province quarantines 36 S Korea arrivals

Khanh Hoa Province quarantines 36 S Korea arrivals

S Korean man found dead in northern Vietnam tests negative for coronavirus

S Korean man found dead in northern Vietnam tests negative for coronavirus

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam shipping firms Vietnam Vinalines logistics coronavirus Covid-19 Vietnam businesses hurt coronavirus
 
Read more
Vietnamese aviation pegs coronavirus revenue loss at $1 bln

Vietnamese aviation pegs coronavirus revenue loss at $1 bln

Saigon underground shopping complex delayed due to lack of investor interest

Saigon underground shopping complex delayed due to lack of investor interest

New alcohol decree requires beer establishments to display health warnings

New alcohol decree requires beer establishments to display health warnings

Title deeds welcome, but condotel woes remain

Title deeds welcome, but condotel woes remain

Textile producers face closure as coronavirus cripples imports

Textile producers face closure as coronavirus cripples imports

Railway shutdown looms as staff salary entangled in red tape

Railway shutdown looms as staff salary entangled in red tape

Coronavirus, drunk driving fines hurt Vietnam brewers

Coronavirus, drunk driving fines hurt Vietnam brewers

Vietnam loosens regulations for car imports

Vietnam loosens regulations for car imports

 
go to top