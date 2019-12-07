VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Saigon luxury apartment prices up 40 pct in 3 years

By Vu Le   December 7, 2019 | 10:29 am GMT+7
Saigon luxury apartment prices up 40 pct in 3 years
A premium apartment complex in Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/Saigoneer.

Q4 luxury apartment prices in Saigon have surged 40 percent from 2017 due to limited supply, according to real estate service firm CBRE.

Vo Huynh Tuan Kiet, marketing head of CBRE’s housing projects division, said at a recent forum that the reason for the price surge is dwindling land supply in central business districts, leading to higher investment costs in luxury projects.

Limited supply of luxury apartments combined with rising material costs have pushed prices of this segment by 10-13 percent annually in the last three years. This growth rate is twice that of the middle and low segments, he added.

Le Hoang Chau, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA), said that prices have gone up to VND300 million ($12,970) per square meter for some projects in District 1.

Chau noted that reason for the big price tag is that HCMC authorities have been limiting new projects in District 1 and 3 since last year, leading to lower supply in the area.

HoREA data shows that the number of completed housing units in the first nine months of this year fell by 53 percent year-on-year to 12,453.

Chau said that the surging price of luxury apartments has led to increments in prices of non-central business districts and even city suburbs.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon HCMC real estate luxury segment premium apartments housing land District 1 District 3 property
 
Read more
Vietnam textile industry orders hit by African competition

Vietnam textile industry orders hit by African competition

Vietnam Airlines wants caps removed on domestic ticket prices

Vietnam Airlines wants caps removed on domestic ticket prices

Vietnam to import more electricity from Laos

Vietnam to import more electricity from Laos

Vietnam struggles to meet car localization target

Vietnam struggles to meet car localization target

‘Big 4’ banks low on capital, could stop lending

‘Big 4’ banks low on capital, could stop lending

Government to work on laws for condotel model

Government to work on laws for condotel model

Real estate agents quit in droves as HCMC market decelerates

Real estate agents quit in droves as HCMC market decelerates

Guaranteed returns ploy driving condotel craze fraught with risk

Guaranteed returns ploy driving condotel craze fraught with risk

 
go to top