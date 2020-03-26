Railroad operators suspend more routes as coronavirus continues to hit demand

A passenger boards a train in Hanoi in February 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Duy.

The Hanoi Railway Transport Jsc, the railroad operator in the north, will also suspend SE9 and SE10 trains between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

All three trains every day from Hanoi to tourist hotspot Sa Pa, two to central Vinh Town and one to central Da Nang City will also be suspended.

There will remain two trains each to Vinh, nothern Hai Phong City and two to HCMC in either direction.

The company earlier suspended most daily services between Hanoi and northern localities of Lang Son, Thai Nguyen and Ha Long, retaining only weekend trains.

The Saigon Railway Transport Jsc, the southern operator, has suspended trains from HCMC to Da Nang City, Quy Nhon and Phan Thiet.

A daily return service to central Nha Trang Town is still running.

Vietnam has over 3,000 kilometers of track, none of them high speed. Last year trains carried eight million passengers, down 6.9 percent year-on-year.