VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Railroad operators suspend more routes as coronavirus continues to hit demand

By Doan Loan   March 26, 2020 | 09:59 am GMT+7
Railroad operators suspend more routes as coronavirus continues to hit demand
A passenger boards a train in Hanoi in February 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Anh Duy.

Several trains to tourist destinations will be suspended from Thursday due to the dwindling demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hanoi Railway Transport Jsc, the railroad operator in the north, will also suspend SE9 and SE10 trains between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

All three trains every day from Hanoi to tourist hotspot Sa Pa, two to central Vinh Town and one to central Da Nang City will also be suspended.

There will remain two trains each to Vinh, nothern Hai Phong City and two to HCMC in either direction.

The company earlier suspended most daily services between Hanoi and northern localities of Lang Son, Thai Nguyen and Ha Long, retaining only weekend trains.

The Saigon Railway Transport Jsc, the southern operator, has suspended trains from HCMC to Da Nang City, Quy Nhon and Phan Thiet.

A daily return service to central Nha Trang Town is still running.

Vietnam has over 3,000 kilometers of track, none of them high speed. Last year trains carried eight million passengers, down 6.9 percent year-on-year.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Novel coronavirus cases in Vietnam climb to 237

Novel coronavirus cases in Vietnam climb to 237

Hanoi crackdown exposes unmasked residents

Hanoi crackdown exposes unmasked residents

Vietnam growth among Asia’s highest despite Covid-19 slump: ADB

Vietnam growth among Asia’s highest despite Covid-19 slump: ADB

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam railway Vietnam train suspends coronavirus Vietnam Hanoi HCMC train stops Covid-19
 
Read more
HCMC apartment rent revenues plummet amidst Covid-19 pandemic

HCMC apartment rent revenues plummet amidst Covid-19 pandemic

Textile sector braces for $473 mln Covid-19 setback

Textile sector braces for $473 mln Covid-19 setback

Tourism firms hibernate as Covid-19 fight rages

Tourism firms hibernate as Covid-19 fight rages

Automakers seek tax breaks amid slump caused by pandemic

Automakers seek tax breaks amid slump caused by pandemic

Rice traders cry foul over sudden export ban

Rice traders cry foul over sudden export ban

Vietnam suspends rice exports to ensure food security

Vietnam suspends rice exports to ensure food security

Saigon river bus trips cut by half

Saigon river bus trips cut by half

Restaurants shut down as pandemic scares away customers

Restaurants shut down as pandemic scares away customers

 
go to top