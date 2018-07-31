VnExpress International
Hanoi seeks approval for Vingroup’s $300 million IT park

By Nguyen Ha   July 31, 2018 | 10:58 am GMT+7
A view of Lang Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Ba Do

Hanoi has submitted a proposal to the Ministries of Construction and Planning and Investment for building a new IT park possibly in Dong Anh District.

It will be built by Vingroup on Vo Nguyen Giap Street on the way to Noi Bai Airport.

It is estimated to cost US$302.54 million and likely to spread over 78.1 hectares, housing a maximum of 19,557 personnel.

Its construction, to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, will be finished at the end of 2020, when it will open.

Authorities hope it will interest both foreign and local IT companies thanks to its modern technical and social infrastructure, R&D facilities and other advantages.

Vingroup also seeks to build facilities such as a data centre, IT functional zones, accommodation for specialists, commercial offices, an R&D complex, a training and consulting zone, exhibition space, parks and a recreation zone inside.

