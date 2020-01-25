Big bucks incentivize Vietnamese to work through Tet

Valeting

Parking fees in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in recent days have risen to VND20,000 (86 cents) for motorbikes, up to three times normal rates. For cars, fees doubled to VND100,000 ($4.3) for two hours.

Hoa, a valet near Nguyen Hue Street in downtown HCMC said he earned up to VND3 million ($130) a day during the holiday.

He has opened a new parking lot this year to triple his revenue.

Housekeeping

Hoa, a housekeeper in HCMC’s Tan Binh District, scrapped plans to return home to look after the house of a vacationing family.

Over five days, she will earn VND7 million ($300), equivalent to her monthly salary.

"I don’t need to do anything for five days and still make a month’s salary. That’s why I stayed."

Tuan, a storage manager at a construction company in Binh Chanh District, said his salary quadrupled to VND1 million ($43) a day during the seven-day holiday, from January 23-29.

Pet care

Families leaving their pets at home while on holiday have driven demand for animal care services.

Most pet hotels in Hanoi and HCMC reported being fully booked, with prices up to VND300,000 ($13) per night. VIP rooms could charge up to VND600,000 ($26).

Tung, a pet hotel owner in Hanoi, said his 30 cat and dog ‘rooms’ are all booked. He has declined to accept pets over 10 kilogram as there is no space left.

Tan, another owner in the capital, said demand has tripled from a normal day. His hotel on Kim Ma hosts over 100 pets, with rent up to VND230,000 ($10) per day, including meals.

His staff take the pets out for a walk in the morning, bathe and provide them a special diet if required.

Selling plants

Selling salt and plants is a special job during Tet as many people believe these commodities provide luck and blessings for the new year.

People buy salt and plants for good fortune in the new year. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Oanh, a regular seller of these items during the holiday, said she divided one kilogram of salt into 20 small packs, each selling at up to VND25,000 ($1.1).

Vietnam’s Lunar New Year began Saturday, with the holiday to last till Wednesday.