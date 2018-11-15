2018 monthly car sales highest in October

Vehicles are seen along a street in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

This was 3,811 cars more than the 25,088 sold in September or a 15 percent rise, a VAMA report says.

October sales of passenger cars by VAMA members climbed 25 percent month-on-month to 21,288.

During the same period, sales of commercial vehicles dropped 7 percent to 7,096 and that of special-purpose vehicles were up 31 percent to 515, the report says.

While 17,599 domestically assembled cars were sold in October, up 2 percent, the number of imported completely built units (CBUs) sold was 11,300, up 46 percent over September.

Toyota remained the leading brand last month, with sales rising 30 percent over the previous month to 8,426 units.

Truong Hai (Thaco) group, local assembler and distributor of brands such as Kia, Mazda, Peugeot and Hyundai, and a significant player in the commercial vehicle segment, reported a 29.2 percent rise over September in group sales to 8,175 units.

Compared to September, Ford’s sales were 9.2 percent higher at 2,574 units; while Honda sales rose 12.4 percent to 3,475 units.

In the first 10 months of the year, VAMA members sold a total of 223,326 vehicles, up one percent over the same period last year.