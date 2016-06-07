VnExpress International
India sets dumping tariffs on Vietnamese wood products

By Dam Tuan   June 7, 2016 | 06:35 pm GMT+7
India has slapped anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese MDF wood products. Photo by Russell Lee, Creative Commons 2.0

India has announced anti-dumping duties of more than $60/m3 on Plain Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) imported from Vietnam after a one-year investigation.

Indian authorities have stamped a dumping margin on the majority MDF imports from Vietnam of 40 to 50 percent for a period of five years, according to a statement released by the Vietnam Competition Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade on June 7.

Indonesian MDF exports are to face even higher tariffs of 55 to 65 percent. 

The move is based on an investigation by the Indian Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) following complaints from India's domestic wood manufacturing industry that products imported from the two countries have caused them significant damage. 

However, the DGAD said that three Vietnamese import/export enterprises that have been cooperative will only incur dumping margins of zero to 10 percent for one enterprise and five to 15 percent for the other two.

Thus, one Vietnamese company will benefit from the minimum duty level, and the two others will incur the rates of $14.84/m3 and $15.95/m3.

The duty rates slapped on other Indonesian and Vietnamese MDF firms have been set at $64.35/m3 and $63.99/m3, respectively.

The investigation was carried out after Greenply Industries Ltd and Mangalam Timber Products Ltd sued for damages in May last year for anti-dumping on MDF products from Vietnam.

