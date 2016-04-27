Ho Chi Minh City welcomes 100 new enterprises each day

The office said that the number of new firms was up 24.1 percent from the same period of last year. Over 8,000 are related to the service sector, accounting for 77 percent of the total. Meanwhile, 2,322 enterprises (22.6 percent) have been set up in the construction sector and 50 (3.9 percent) are involved in agriculture.

The total registered capital was VND 81.5 trillion ($3.66 billion), up 82.3% over the same period last year. The service sector received VND63.2 trillion, double last year’s figure, while the construction sector received VND17.8 trillion, up 29.5 percent on year. The agricultural sector also saw significant growth with capital more than doubling to VND493 billion.