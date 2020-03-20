Heineken turns blue with a non-alcoholic lager Heineken 0.0

Heineken 0.0 is brewed with a unique recipe for a distinct balanced taste and packs only 69 calories per 330 ml bottle, its brew master says.

First launched in the Netherlands in 2017, the alcohol-free drink is now available in 57 markets around the world, including Europe, North America, Australia and Asia.

Vietnam will be the 58th market to launch Heineken 0.0 in 330 ml bottles and cans. The brand's iconic green label has turned blue - the color associated with the non-alcoholic category.

Heineken's Master Brewers created the new zero-alcohol beer using only natural ingredients, resulting in a beer "brewed for beer lovers, by beer lovers."

Willem van Waesberghe, Global Craft and Brew Master at Heineken, said removing alcohol from regular 5 percent Heineken would have been easy, but it wouldn't deliver the best tasting non-alcoholic beer.

Therefore, Heineken 0.0 is brewed from scratch and has a perfectly balanced taste with refreshing fruity notes and soft malty body, he said.

Heineken 0.0 fits in all traditional non-beer moments where consumers simply cannot have a beer.

The latest Heineken beer is brewed with the same natural ingredients used for Heineken Original, including water, malted barley, hops and Heineken A-Yeast. The alcohol is gently removed through a sophisticated process of vacuum distillation then the beer is double brewed to perfection with natural flavorings.

Alexander Koch, Commercial Director of Heineken Vietnam, said: "Our consumers are at the heart of what we do. We see a trend of consumers around the world and also in Vietnam moving towards a more balanced and health-conscious lifestyle.

"With Heineken 0.0, we are providing our Vietnamese consumers with a new and innovative option for all their drinking occasions, including ones where you cannot have a beer."

Heineken 0.0 gives consumers' choice for a variety of drinking occasions. They can enjoy this non-alcoholic beer at work, at the gym, during lunch time and even if they have to drive home afterwards - as it contains zero alcohol.

To support Heineken 0.0, the brand has launched its #NowYouCan global campaign, translated into Vietnamese as "0 gì 0 thể". Led by a series of light-hearted TVCs, the campaign showcases the new occasions and moments that Heineken 0.0 can fit into people’s lives.

For starters, Heineken 0.0 is available on the shelves of different retail channels including all major supermarkets, convenience stores, bars and restaurants in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and major cities including Da Nang, Nha Trang, Binh Dinh and Ba Ria - Vung Tau. It will eventually go nationwide.

Consumers can also buy the non-alcoholic beer on e-commerce platforms, including Heineken's e-commerce website at https://www.drinkies.vn/.