Hanoi youth discuss technology and future of work with industry experts

By Staff Reporters   January 20, 2018 | 09:08 pm GMT+7

The forum gathered more than 200 students and educators who came to discuss the role of information technology in society and opportunities for youth employment.  

More than 200 students, teachers and delegates from vocational and high schools gathered in Hanoi on Saturday to discuss the future of work. 

At YouthSpark Live 2018, organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), Vietnam Microsoft and Vietnet-ICT, students received support and learned skills to build startups, impress employers and excel in a modern working environment. 

In Vietnam, YouthSpark has for three years been providing computer technology and software development training to more than 100,000 young Vietnamese. With support from VCCI, the project aims to connect job seekers and employees by helping youths find better job opportunities as well as build startups in the context of Industry 4.0.

Changes in technological development will have a huge impact on global enterprises, governments, individuals, as well as the way we live and work, according to VCCI. As a result, the forum aims to bring about opportunities for youths to work with technological applications such as Office 365, Azure, Power BI and AI, for more effective learning. 

The project, "YouthSpark Career Readiness", aims to integrate youths into the labor market by giving various training on working, technological, computer science and business skills. It also provides startups with management skills that can support their young businesses.

The event, organized by VCCI, Microsoft and Vietnet-ICT, gathered more than 200 students and edutcators. Photo by Vnexpress/Bao Yen
It aims to provide schoolchildren as well as university students in Vietnam with basic skils in technology and computer science. Photo by Vnexpress/Bao Yen. 
The students interacted with speakers, with questions ranging from the role of technology in future workplace to female participation in computer science. 
(R-L) Nguyen Ich Cuong, director of Nguyen Ich Lmt. company in Investment and Development, Le Hong Nhi, Microsoft Vietnam, Le Ngoc Tuan, Head of IoT at FPT and Hanoi Founder Maker and Nguyen Phuong Mai, Director of Navigos Search discussing the role of technology in enhancing youth employment. Photo by Vnexpress/Bao Yen. 
Nguyen Vu Thang, Icloud expert at Microsoft, introducing 0365, Azure, Power BI and AI for the young students. Photo by Vnexpress/Bao Yen. 
"What would happen to a world without technology?". Photo by Vnexpress/Bao Yen
Tags: youthspark VCCI technology startup computer science
 
