VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Habeco now valued at $1.14bln as stock nearly triples after listing debut

By VnExpress   November 5, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's third largest brewer has become one of the most sought-after companies.

Eight years after its initial public offering, Habeco finally had its market debut late last month and quickly became one of the most sought-after listed companies.

The third largest brewer in Vietnam has seen its stock soar 2.8 times since its debut at the Hanoi Stock Exchange's Unlisted Public Company Market. The rally has left the company valued at VND25.3 trillion or $1.14 billion.

Habeco, which controls 20 percent of the local market and a leader in the north, debuted on October 28 at VND39,000 and closed at VND109,500 on Friday.

Its listing came amid the Vietnamese government's renewed push for privatization of state-owned companies.

Foreign investors always have eyes on the brewer as they are attracted by the strong growth of Vietnam’s beer market, one of the biggest in Asia with an estimated annual output increase of 25 percent by 2020.

While the government owns 81.79 percent of Habeco, Danish brewer Carlsberg holds 17.23 percent and is looking to further increase its stake.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade, which manages the public stake in Habeco, is negotiating with Carlsberg on the deal.

When Carlsberg became the only strategic shareholder in Habeco in 2009, it reached an agreement to have priority rights to acquire any stake in the local brewer on offer. This even allows the Danish company to intervene in major decisions, including any selection of another strategic shareholder.

Earlier this week, Carlsberg said it wants to acquire an additional 61.79 percent through negotiations with the trade ministry. The remaining 20 percent would be offered to the public with Carlsberg itself having the right to place a bid, the Danish brewer suggested.

The government's plan to divest from Habeco has been on and off for several years as it is among the few state-owned companies that perform extremely well.

Related news:

Carlsberg gets a thirst for Vietnam's state-owned brewer Habeco

Beer, big bucks and babes: tapping into Vietnam's thirst

Tags: Habeco Carlsberg privatization state-owned enterprise Vietnam
 
Read more
China firms eye 'Made in Vietnam' windfall - if Obama's TPP survives

China firms eye 'Made in Vietnam' windfall - if Obama's TPP survives

Vietnam sets goal of 6.7 percent economic growth for next year

Vietnam sets goal of 6.7 percent economic growth for next year

Vietnam’s state power giant reports $32 million loss, blames stronger yen

Vietnam’s state power giant reports $32 million loss, blames stronger yen

US in tariff probe of Chinese steel sent through Vietnam

US in tariff probe of Chinese steel sent through Vietnam

Vietnam to become gateway for EU products in Southeast Asia

Vietnam to become gateway for EU products in Southeast Asia

Rain, flooding expected to hit Vietnam coffee belt

Rain, flooding expected to hit Vietnam coffee belt

Vietnam's economy, now driven by cheap labor, needs productivity push: official

Vietnam's economy, now driven by cheap labor, needs productivity push: official

VinaPhone becomes first network to launch 4G service in Vietnam

VinaPhone becomes first network to launch 4G service in Vietnam

 
go to top