Go-Jek to launch ride-hailing services in Vietnam

A Go-Jek driver rides his motorcycle through a business district street in Jakarta, Indonesia in a file photo by Reuters.

Indonesian ride-hailing app Go-Jek will officially launch in Vietnam this July under the brand name of Go-Viet.

The firm will be run by a group of Vietnamese managers.

Go-Jek will provide Go-Viet with financial and technological backing, as well managerial inputs.

"We believe that these in-country teams have the knowledge and experience to make the businesses in Vietnam a huge success," said Nadiem Makarim, Go-Jek CEO and founder.

He said local teams will have in-depth knowledge and expertise to operate in Vietnamese market.

The app would first offer ride-hailing and on-demand logistics services to customers in HCMC before expanding to other cities and provinces with food delivery and other services.

The launch of Go-Viet in Vietnam is part of Go-Jek’s plan to expand to Southeast Asian markets, including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and Philippines.

Founded in 2010, Go-Jek has raised over $1.5 billion from investors like Google and China’s Tencent Holdings, according to the Reuters.

Starting out as a phone-based motorbike ride-hailing app, Go-Jek is now a digital platform which offers transportation, logistics and delivery services.

Go-Jek isn’t the only firm vying for a spot in Vietnam’s transport market. Singapore based blockchain-powered ride-hailing app MVL is also on the verge of entering.

Ever since Uber left Vietnam in April, Grab has dominated the local market, and authorities are investigating possible breaches of anti-trust laws.