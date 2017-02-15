VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Fruit and veg exports ripen for Vietnam in January

By VnExpress   February 15, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Fruit and veg exports ripen for Vietnam in January
People shop for fruits at a supermarket in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters.

The country is hoping to reap $3 billion from fruit and vegetable exports in 2017

Fruit and vegetables are expected to be a major foreign currency earner for Vietnam’s agricultural sector this year.

Exports of fruits and vegetables brought in $233 million in January, jumping by 16 percent against the same period last year. This placed the sector only second after coffee, which fetched the country $316 million, according to data from Vietnam Customs.

Last year was a successful year for Vietnamese fruit and vegetables after the group, for the first time, surpassed rice to earn $2.4 billion, up 34 percent against 2015.

Vietnamese fruits have found their way into big markets like the U.S., Japan, Australia and South Korea.

Bui Sy Doanh from the agriculture ministry said that in 2016, more than 10,500 tons of fresh fruit was shipped to the U.S. and Japan, doubling the 2015 figure.

Australia has recently given the green light for dragon fruit imported from Vietnam while Japan is searching for banana traders to meet the demands of the world’s third largest economy, where around one million tons of bananas are consumed each year.

Experts predict that this year, fruit and vegetable exports will bring in $3 billion, up 25 percent against last year.

A growing appetite among foreign consumers for Vietnamese fruit is expected to reduce the country’s reliance on China, which accounted for 70 percent of Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports in 2016.

Related news:

Vietnamese consumers lose interest in Chinese fruit

The kingdom of tiny melons in Da Lat

Tags: fruits exports vegetables
 
Read more
Japanese tariffs hobble Vietnamese tuna exports

Japanese tariffs hobble Vietnamese tuna exports

H&M hiring staff for first store in Hanoi

H&M hiring staff for first store in Hanoi

South Korea raises scrutiny on frozen Vietnamese shrimp

South Korea raises scrutiny on frozen Vietnamese shrimp

Japanese companies mainly positive about doing business in Vietnam

Japanese companies mainly positive about doing business in Vietnam

Japanese automakers consider leaving Vietnam due to weak supporting industries

Japanese automakers consider leaving Vietnam due to weak supporting industries

New Year hangover cuts into the pockets of Saigon businesses

New Year hangover cuts into the pockets of Saigon businesses

Foreign companies cry out over new fees at Vietnamese port

Foreign companies cry out over new fees at Vietnamese port

Hanoi plans to put taxi-style roof signs on Uber, Grab cars

Hanoi plans to put taxi-style roof signs on Uber, Grab cars

 
go to top