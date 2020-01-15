VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Ford invests $82 million to expand Vietnamese plant

By Reuters   January 15, 2020 | 02:39 pm GMT+7
Ford invests $82 million to expand Vietnamese plant
Labourers work at Ford Vietnam car factory in Hai Duong, Vietnam April 12, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Ford Motor Co (F.N.) said on Tuesday it is investing $82 million to expand its plant in northern Vietnam to boost production capacity.

Ford Vietnam, established in 1995, said the expanded factory would boost the U.S. automaker’s annual capacity in Vietnam to 40,000 vehicles from current volume of 14,000 units per year.

The company reported it sold 32,175 cars in 2019, up 31 percent from a year earlier.

The additional investment, which will bring the company’s total investments in Vietnam to more than $200 million, will come in two stages over a two-year period starting this year.

Deputy Trade Minister Do Thang Hai said he expected the expansion would reduce Vietnam’s reliance on imported vehicles and therefore lower the country’s trade deficit.

The construction will expand the facility across an additional 60,000 square meters of land, bringing the total area to 226,000 square meters.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Ford Motor Ford Vietnam cars vehicle transportation
 
Read more
The Matrix One enchants South Korean customers

The Matrix One enchants South Korean customers

Vietnamese dentists making more foreigners smile

Vietnamese dentists making more foreigners smile

Swiss Post Solutions Vietnam leaps to top 10 sustainability ranking

Swiss Post Solutions Vietnam leaps to top 10 sustainability ranking

Sun Life Vietnam inspires healthier lifestyle

Sun Life Vietnam inspires healthier lifestyle

Ricons shrugs off construction industry meltdown

Ricons shrugs off construction industry meltdown

Jingo Live promotes ways to enhance fan engagement

Jingo Live promotes ways to enhance fan engagement

5 tools to improve hiring experience for employees, employers

5 tools to improve hiring experience for employees, employers

Size matters: Vietnam well placed to get into the big bike league

Size matters: Vietnam well placed to get into the big bike league

 
go to top