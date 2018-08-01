VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Forbes lists Vietnam’s most valuable brands, Vinamilk, Viettel remain top

By Vien Thong   August 1, 2018 | 09:58 am GMT+7
Forbes lists Vietnam’s most valuable brands, Vinamilk, Viettel remain top
Vinamilk products on display at a store outside Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Forbes Vietnam has released its third annual list of the 40 most valuable brands in Vietnam, putting their total value at $8.1 billion.

The value is 50 percent up from last year. Dairy giant Vinamilk and military-run telecom firm Viettel remain the top two as they were in the two previous years.

Forbes estimates Vinamilk’s brand value at $2.28 billion, much higher than the $1.7 billion last year, and Viettel’s at $1.39 billion.

State-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) takes over third position from Vingroup, Vietnam's largest real estate company. With a value of $416 million, VNPT makes it to the list for the first time.

The other brands in the top ten are the country’s biggest brewery Sabeco ($393 million), Vinhomes, the residential property arm of Vingroup ($384 million), Vinaphone, one of Vietnam’s big three mobile operators and belonging to VNPT ($308 million), Vingroup ($307.2 million), food and beverages producer Masan Consumer ($238 million), JSC Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam, or Vietcombank ($177.9), and tech giant FPT ($169 million).

Vinhomes and Vinaphone are also newcomers.

Just like last year, consumer goods brands account for the majority of this year's list, followed by finance and banking and technology.

But the gap between the total value of the finance-banking and consumer goods groups has narrowed, Forbes said.

The other new entrants this year are Vincom Retail, the shopping mall subsidiary of Vingroup, top coffee firm Trung Nguyen Group, sugar, energy, real estate, and tourism conglomerate TTC Group, and Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank, or HD Bank.

Forbes compiled the list by looking at brands' incomes before and after tax based on their financial reports and data on the stock market.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam brands Vietnam most valuable brands Vietnam market Vietnam business
 
Read more
Government likely to sell stake in PV Oil next year

Government likely to sell stake in PV Oil next year

Vietnamese startup EzQ wins two prizes at APEC meet

Vietnamese startup EzQ wins two prizes at APEC meet

Vietnam property tycoon bets big on new airline

Vietnam property tycoon bets big on new airline

Make loans easier for agriculture investors: Vietnam PM

Make loans easier for agriculture investors: Vietnam PM

FMCG sales slightly up in urban Vietnam

FMCG sales slightly up in urban Vietnam

Vietnamese brands look plain as foreigners wear the beauty industry crown

Vietnamese brands look plain as foreigners wear the beauty industry crown

International flights boost Vietjet Air’s Q2 profit

International flights boost Vietjet Air’s Q2 profit

 
go to top