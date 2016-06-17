VnExpress International
Vietnam stock market capitalization hits $66 billion

By Dam Tuan   June 17, 2016 | 08:14 pm GMT+7

Total market capitalization of Vietnam’s stock exchange reached VND1,471 trillion ($66 billion) as of May 31, 2016, an 8.1 percent increase compared to the end of 2015, reported Vietnam's government portal today.

This rise stemmed mainly from large-cap share price in Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) going up in addition to registration of 43 new stickers in Vietnam’s Unlisted Public Company market (UPCom) from the beginning of 2016.

Vietnam stock exchange on the rise thanks to large-cap listed companies and unlisted company market. Photo by Reuters

Vietnam stock exchange includes two indices, Ho Chi Minh City (HOSE) and Hanoi (HNX), where 50 best listed companies have total capitalization of VND829 trillion (over $37 billion), making up 62 percent of the whole market cap.

Total revenue of 50 best listed companies was VND475 trillion ($21 billion), accounting for 38 percent of total listed companies’ revenue, while post-tax profit of the top 50 reached VND53 trillion ($2 billion), or 53 percent of the stock market’s profit as of May 31, 2016.

In the UPCom market, total registered share transactions have reached over VND108 trillion ($5 billion) as of May 31, which is 25 times higher than market cap at the end of 2009.

Tags: market capitalization VnX HNX< HoSE UPCom
 
