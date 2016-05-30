VnExpress International
Finance

Saigon bourse provides real-time data of foreign investor movements

By Bach Duong   May 30, 2016 | 06:37 pm GMT+7

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) has started to provide live data of foreign investor movements to help other investors decide where they want to put their money.

For the first time since it launched 16 years ago, HoSE is publicizing data about foreign sales on its real time transaction board from May 30 to fill the gap left by this lack of information.

saigon-bourse-provides-real-time-data-of-foreign-investor-movements

The HoSE has started to display information regarding foreign sales transactions. Photo by VnExpress

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) already provides data on all foreign transactions, but HoSE only updated investors on buying news involving international investors. Sales were only made public at the end of trading.

This limited information hampered investment decisions as foreign investors could operate in the dark on a day-by-day basis following international trends.

Chairman of Saigon Securities Inc., Nguyen Duy Hung told VnExpress that investors are responsible for their own transaction behavior and should form their own investment strategies based on information provided by securities companies, stockbrokers, the press and stock exchange commissions to avoid the risk of a mob mentality.

Tags: Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange HoSE foreign investors SSI Nguyen Duy Hung HNX
 
