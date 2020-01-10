VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

World Bank upbeat about Vietnam amidst regional slowdown

By Nguyen Quy   January 10, 2020 | 05:33 pm GMT+7
World Bank upbeat about Vietnam amidst regional slowdown
A Vietnamese worker at a plastic bag factory. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Bach Thao.

The World Bank projects Vietnam’s GDP growth rate at 6.5 percent this year as the regional economy continues to experience a slowdown.  

With this forecast, Vietnam ranks third in the East Asia and Pacific region in terms of economic growth after Cambodia (6.8 percent) and Myanmar (6.7 percent), according to the "2020 Global Economic Prospects" report released Thursday by the World Bank.  

The report says that this year, Vietnam’s domestic demand could benefit from "generally supportive financial conditions amid low inflation and robust capital flows."

The bank also forecast Vietnam's economy will maintain its growth at 6.5 percent next year before slipping to 6.4 percent in 2022.

In the East Asia and Pacific region, growth is projected to ease to 5.7 percent in 2020, reflecting a further moderate slowdown in China to 5.9 percent this year "amid continued domestic and external headwinds, including the lingering impact of trade tensions."

Vietnam’s GDP growth reached 7.02 percent in 2019. 

Related News:
Tags: regional growth slowdown GDP World Bank GDP growth rate trade tensions FDI
 
Read more
​Liquidity surges in VN-Index’s strong gaining session

​Liquidity surges in VN-Index’s strong gaining session

Japanese firms find Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination

Japanese firms find Vietnam most promising Asian investment destination

VN-Index sees month’s biggest gaining session

VN-Index sees month’s biggest gaining session

Vietnam growth to slow down to 6.8 pct: Fitch Solutions

Vietnam growth to slow down to 6.8 pct: Fitch Solutions

VN-Index downs 1.03 pct

VN-Index downs 1.03 pct

Blue chips nudge VN-Index up

Blue chips nudge VN-Index up

Market cap for unlisted companies drops

Market cap for unlisted companies drops

Brokerage market gets more fragmented

Brokerage market gets more fragmented

 
go to top