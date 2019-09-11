Work to begin on central section of North-South Expressway

An artist's impression of the Cam Lo - La Son Expressway. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Transport.

The 98-kilometer Cam Lo-La Son section, which connects the central provinces of Quang Tri and Thua Thien Hue, will have four lanes with a width of 23 meters when finished in 2021. The expressway will allow speed up to 80 kilometers per hour.

It will run alongside the existing National Route 1A and be linked with another expressway to connect with other central localities, Da Nang City and Quang Ngai Province.

The project is one of three state-funded sections of the North South Expressway, a key project of the Ministry of Transport this year. The other two, whose construction is yet to begin, are Cao Bo-Mai Son Expressway in the north and My Thuan 2 Bridge in the south.

Together with eight other sections that will be invested in the form of public private partnership, the 11 sections of the North-South Expressway will cost over VND118 trillion ($5.1 billion) in total, of which VND55 trillion ($2.37 billion) will be funded by the state.

The sections will stretch 654 kilometers from Nam Dinh Province near Hanoi to Vinh Long Province to the southwest of Ho Chi Minh City.

They are part of the ongoing 2,000-kilometer long transnational expressway, which is set to be finished by 2025.