Work on My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway set to begin in November

An artist's impression of the My Thuan 2 Bridge in Tien Giang Province that will be connected with Can Tho City via the My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway. Photo courtesy of the Transport Ministry.

Deputy Transport Minister Nguyen Nhat revealed this at a meeting on Friday, urging authorities in Vinh Long and Dong Thap provinces to complete land clearance and compensation for affected residents in time.

The Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure, the project investor, said it was working closely with authorities in both localities to speed up land clearance of 154 hectares, scheduled for completion by this November.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc last month had approved the use of public funds for building the My Thuan-Can Tho Expressway, a significant shift from the original plan to make it a private project.

The 23-kilometer expressway will run from the My Thuan Bridge 2 in Tien Giang Province to Can Tho City. The bridge is under construction.

When complete, the My Thuan-Can Tho section will be linked with the North-South Expressway to improve links between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta, which comprises 13 localities.

Construction of this section will cost VND4.9 trillion ($208 million), including VND932 billion ($39.5 million) for site clearance. It will have four lanes allowing speeds up to 100 kilometers per hour.